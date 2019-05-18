UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl located in Rosamond

UPDATE (9:08 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 11-year-old girl has been found. She was found at around 8:30 p.m. on Rosamond Boulevard.

Previous story:

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl with autism and is non-verbal.

KCSO says the girl was reported missing at around 5 p.m. From the 4300 block of Silverado Court in Rosamond.

Her name is Trinity Hoage. She is 5 feet tall, with a thin build, has blonde hair. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark blue jeans.

If you have any information or have seen Trinity., you are asked to call 911 or 661-861-3137.