UPDATE: Measure N, Bakersfield's 1 percent sales tax measure, passes by 97 votes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Measure N, the one percent City of Bakersfield sales tax, passed by a narrow margin of 97 votes according to a final vote count from the Kern County Elections Division.

Nearly a month after Election Day, Measure N passed, taking a lead as all votes have been counted. The measure was trailing by 13 votes according to a vote count last week.

Measure N - as of Dec. 3, 2018

Yes: 45,835 (50.05%)

No: 45,738 (49.95%)

Measure N needed a simple majority to pass.

The funds from the 1 percent sales tax are expected to generate $50 million for the city, paving the way for 100 new Bakersfield police officers.

Supporters say the measure would help improve public safety in the city, but opponents argue the funds would go straight to pension accounts.