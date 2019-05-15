Update: Locale Farm to Table is back open

Update: Locale Farm to Table Eatery is back open after being shut down by the Kern County Health Department Tuesday after rodent droppings were seen in three separate places in the restaurant.

They have been inspected since and have received a score of 100%.

—-

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have closed Locale because of found rodent droppings during an inspection.

In a report dated May 14, inspectors note they found fresh rodent droppings were found under soda fountain machine, on shelves under a register and next to grease traps under a sink.

Locale Farm to Table Eatery is located at 1727 18th St. A in Downtown Bakersfield.

Inspectors also noted debris buildup under a fryer and were ordered to clean and sanitize those areas.

The county report also notes rodent droppings were also found last August and that the restaurant was working with pest control to keep rodents out.

17 News spoke with Locale Farm to Table Eatery on Tuesday evening, and said they are working to remedy the situation and hope to re-open on Wednesday morning.