UPDATE: KCSO says missing man found unharmed, ‘in good spirits’

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday night, Anthony Imbert was found in the area of Gosford Road and District Boulevard. He was found unharmed and was “in good spirits,” the sheriff’s office said.

Previous story:

BAKERSFiELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 40-year-old man said to have a diminished mental capacity.

Sheriff’s officials said Anthony Imbert was last seen Tuesday at around 4:35 p.m. walking in the area of Belle Terrace and Stine Road.

Imbert is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has black braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light grey shirt with burgundy stripes on the sleeves and black and white plaid shorts.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.

