CHP: Grapevine remains open on Sunday after Thanksgiving

by: Omar Pérez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine remains open according to CHP Fort Tejon’s twitter account as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is windy and cold up here but the #Grapevine remains open.Please help spread the word: We have ZERO tolerance for parking on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/WtyrDrYN0Z— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 1, 2019
CHP Fort Tejon also cautions drivers to not park on the freeway.