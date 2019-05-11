UPDATE: Driver of rollover crash on Ming Avenue died at local hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — UPDATE: New information on a rollover accident in Southwest Bakersfield that sent three people to the hospital early Friday afternoon.

According to BPD, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say he died from natural causes

Original Story: An off-duty nurse and responding officers may have helped save the life of a driver who may have suffered a “medical event” in a rollover crash on Ming Avenue on Friday.

The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of Ming Avenue, police said.

Police arrived and found the overturned vehicle with the man and two women inside.

The man was unresponsive and the nurse and officers provided medical aid to him. He suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police said Friday afternoon, the driver was listed as critical.

The two women passengers were also hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and police said alcohol, drugs or speed did not appear to be factors in the crash.