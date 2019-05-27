UPDATE: CHP reopens all northbound lanes of I-5 north of Castaic following truck spill

UPDATE (6:24 p.m.): CHP says all lanes of northbound I-5 north of Castaic have reopened following a truck spill.

Previous story:

CHP has issued a SIGALERT closing all northbound lanes of Interstate north of Castaic because of a tanker spill and hazardous materials response.

CHP has closed all northbound lanes from Hasley Canyon Road to Parker Road. CHP says northbound traffic is being diverted at Parker Road.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page, a driver of a tanker truck pulled over to the side of the road because of a blown out radiator and noticed it was also spilling hydrogen peroxide.

All northbound lanes are closed and it is unclear when lanes will reopen.

We will update this page as we learn more information.

17 News viewer Claudia is stuck in the traffic jam and sent us these photos.