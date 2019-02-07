Local News

Update: 911 phone lines are back up in California City

By:

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 04:34 AM PST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 08:11 AM PST

Update: The California City Police Department 911 lines are back up and running.

 

Original Story:

According to the California City Police Department, 911 phone lines are down as of Wednesday night. 

911 is being routed through the Kern County Sheriff's Office and transfered to Cal City PD until the issue is fixed.

For emergencies, call the California City Police Department business line at 760-373-8606.

As of this morning 911 is still down. 

An update will be posted when available. 

