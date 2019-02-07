Update: 911 phone lines are back up in California City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update: The California City Police Department 911 lines are back up and running.

Original Story:

According to the California City Police Department, 911 phone lines are down as of Wednesday night.

911 is being routed through the Kern County Sheriff's Office and transfered to Cal City PD until the issue is fixed.

For emergencies, call the California City Police Department business line at 760-373-8606.

As of this morning 911 is still down.

An update will be posted when available.