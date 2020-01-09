Upcoming service changes at Adventist Health to impact 46 employees, but no layoffs planned

Adventist Health is making changes to some of its services that is set to impact around 46 Bakersfield and Tehachapi employees.

The company said in a statement that it has submitted a WARN notice about a plan to transition security services to Allied Universal, environmental services to Crothall Healthcare and facility services to JLL in March to improve service quality and outcomes for patients.

“This transition is the result of our commitment to being good stewards of our mission and values,” the company said. “Impacted associates who work in these services will not lose their jobs and their employment will remain in the local community.”