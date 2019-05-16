Upcoming residential hazardous waste collections

Kern County Public Works will be hosting three separate household hazardous waste events in the next few weeks.

The collection events are being held in order to provide residents who live in the outlying county communities to have the residential hazardous waste collection services come to them.

You can go to any one of these collection dates and locations:

May 18, 2019 – Kern Valley Transfer Station, 6092 Wulstein Avenue, Kernville 93238

May 25, 2019 – Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Road, Lebec 93243

June 1, 2019 – Tehachapi Sanitary Landfill, 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi 93561

The collections will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residential hazardous waste is a broad category but includes these items: paint products, household cleaners, batteries, home generated sharps, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, oil and automotive products & fluids.

Transporting hazardous waste can be dangerous and Kern County Public Works would like you to follow these guidelines:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.

Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

Do not mix materials.

Keep wastes separated and away from passengers.

Individuals living in the Metro Bakersfield area are encouraged to dispose of household hazardous waste at 4951 Standard Street, Bakersfield, CA, 93308. They are open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 661-862-8900, or visit our website at www.KERNPUBLICWORKS.com.

