Upcoming Memorial Day events across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Memorial Day there will be several events in Kern County to honor and remember those who have selflessly served our country.

THOUSAND FLAGS

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is bringing back its Thousand Flags event to the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy., after being absent last year due to COVID-19. The club says the flags will be waving proudly from Saturday at noon through 4 p.m. on Monday.

No ceremony will be held for the holiday, but residents are invited to stop by the Rotary booth and sponsor a flag in memory or honor of one of your heroes. Flag sponsorships are $50.

BAKERSFIELD NATIONAL CEMETERY

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding a wreath-laying ceremony that will be released Saturday on the Facebook page of the Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee.

The ceremony — which will include brief remarks, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps and a rifle volley by the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association — will not be open to the public.

Tehachapi American Legion

The Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade and flag raising ceremony in Downtown Tehachapi. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on F Street on Mulberry St., running east on F St. to Mojave St.; turning south on Mojave St. and ending at Central Park at E Street.



Afterwards, they will host a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. at Central Park.

Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park Northeast

Greenlawn Funeral Home was forced to cancel their celebration of our nations heroes last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the funeral home says they plan to make up for it and bring the largest Memorial Day program to the Bakersfield community Monday.

Color guard members from the Sons of American Revolution and Bakersfield High School will perform military honors, and Greenlawn will unveil their newest cremation garden the “Court of Honor.” Several Kern County representatives will be in attendance to participate in the celebration.

The tribute will begin at 11 a.m. and feature light refreshments.