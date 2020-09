BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison says up to 6,563 customers in Kern County could be impacted by power shutoffs due to high wildfire risk.

“When there is a high risk for a wildfire, we may temporarily shut off power to your neighborhood to prevent our electric system from becoming the source of an ignition,” the utility’s website says. Areas that could be impacted include Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi and Keene.