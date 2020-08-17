Up to 3.3 million California homes could lose power in rolling blackouts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As many as 3.3 million homes could lose power Monday as rolling blackouts will likely be ordered beginning at 4 p.m. to ease pressure on the state’s power grid, according to the Associated Press.

“California ISO CEO and President Steve Berberich said the state is short about 4,400 megawatts, which equates to about 3.3 million homes, and those affected can expect to lose power for about two hours,” the AP reported. “He didn’t say where the outages might occur, which are up to the state’s utilities.”

California City police sent a release saying resident may experience power outages from 3 to 10 p.m. for the rest of the week due to stress on the electrical grid. The blackouts would last about an hour, police said.

Southern California Edison was asking customers in affected areas to limit power usage as much as possible and not use large appliances after 3 p.m.