BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents who are looking to stop using their fireplaces for heating their homes can get up to $5,000 to replace it.

The Valley Air District’s Fireplace & Woodstove Change-out program is giving residents up to $5,000 to disable their fireplaces and install an electric heat pump system.

The district says a heat pump heats and cools homes as a combined furnace and HVAC system and officials say they are energy efficient and reduce emissions compared to a wood burning stove or fireplace.

You can check full eligibility, requirements and apply at this website.