Unused medication drop-off happening in Lake Isabella today

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — An unused medication drop-off is happening in Lake Isabella today. They will be collecting any unused prescription medications. The event is hosted by the Kern Valley Hospital Foundation, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa Clinical Pharmacy and Kern Valley Hospital.

The first 50 people will receive goody bags and everyone who drops off medications will be entered in a chance to win a $50 gift card.

The medication drop-off is taking place at 12608 Mountain Mesa Road today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.