BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works announced a portion of Round Mountain Road is closed because of unsafe conditions.

The unsafe conditions were caused by road undermining from a slope failure, according to county officials.

The road closure is in effect on Round Mountain Road between Rio Mesa and Rio Frio drives, according to officials.

Kern County officials advise drivers to avoid the section and to not attempt to go around the closure barriers.

A detour can be made through South Granite Road, officials said.