‘Unleash Your Love’ virtual fundraiser brings in more than $26,000 towards nursery for puppies and kittens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanks to your generosity, the Bakersfield SPCA is about halfway towards their goal of getting a new nursery for puppies and kittens.

Friday’s Unleash Your Fundraiser was more than $26,000. The event was held virtually, with donations coming in online.

Normally the event is held outside at KGET’s Compassion Corner at 21st and L streets, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped it this year.

The SPCA’s goal was to raise $50,000 and you can still donate online at BakersfieldSPCA.org.