BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News is teaming up with the Bakersfield SPCA to raise money for a new nursery for puppies and kittens.

The event can’t be held at Compassion Corner due to the coronavirus, but on May 1 the SPCA is hoping to raise $50,000 to go toward the nursery with residents donating from home.

The SPCA has been given a matching grant from the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Founation.

Go to bakersfieldspca.org to donate.