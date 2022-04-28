BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the SPCA to raise much needed funds to renovate a portion of the shelter on Gibson Street.

We’re asking you to “Unleash Your Love” for the SPCA as they look for donations to renovate the Jennifer and Buck Owens puppy room at the shelter.

Julie Johnson of the SPCA said the community’s help would make a world of difference for them and the pups.

“It’s been 23 years since the puppy room was done, so there’s been a lot of puppies through there over the years, and puppies can do a lot of damage,” Johnson said Thursday on 17 News at Sunrise.

Donations can be made at this link, or you can also call the SPCA directly at 661-323-8553 or text “PUPS” to 390-9552.