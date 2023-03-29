BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is building a new cattery for shelter cats but they are asking for the community’s help.

The rescuers are aiming for a $30,000 goal this year, according to organizers, and if that goal is passed then the SPCA will be able to purchase items on their wish list for the cattery.

To donate text ‘GIVE’ to 661-779-6547. The donation ends Friday, March 31.

KGET will be live from the Bakersfield SPCA on Sunrise and Noon Friday to show you how your donations can help.

For more information on the cattery, click here.