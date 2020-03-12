Universal Studios Hollywood shutting down this weekend due to coronavirus

FILE- In this Oct. 22, 2015,file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando officials announced Thursday, Aug. 1,2019, that the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending. The resort already operates Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as the Volcano Bay water park, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LOS ANGELES (KNBC) — Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday it would be shutting down the park in hopes of containing the spread of coronavirus.

Universal Studios officials said the park would be closing to the public beginning Saturday and would reopen March 28.

Universal CityWalk will remain open to the public.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation,” park officials said.

Any guests with questions regarding tickets can call 1-800-UNIVERSAL (1-800-864-8377), option #9.