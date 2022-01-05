Unity K9 Express Rescue to host dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local dog rescue group Unity K9 Express Rescue will be offering free parvo and distemper shots this month.

Bakersfield, Arvin and Lamont residents can take their dogs on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the F&M Fabrics parking lot, located at 2954 Niles St. The clinic will be a drive-thru and walk-up event.

Residents who live in these zip codes can take their dogs to get vaccinated: 93301, 93304, 93305, 93306, 93307, 93308, Arvin and Lamont, according to Unity K9 Express.

The rescue said over the past four months they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of dogs getting distemper from local shelters and in the community. Distemper is a highly contagious and deadly disease for dogs. Dogs who are at least six weeks old are eligible for the vaccines.

Unity K9 Express vaccinated 648 dogs at their vaccination events in December, the rescue group said in a news release.

They hope to continue receiving sponsors so the vaccination clinics can be held on a monthly basis.