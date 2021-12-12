Unity K9 Express rescue hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Unity K9 Express Rescue vaccinated hundreds of dogs Saturday against deadly diseases parvo and distemper.

The rescue says they gave vaccinations to 360 dogs — the most they’ve ever given at a free vaccination event.

“We really want to vaccinate as many dogs as we can right now because there is a huge amount of dogs with distemper not only in the shelters but out in the community,” Dawn Romero with Unity K9

The rescue will host another vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of F&M Fabrics on Niles Street in northeast Bakersfield.