United Way, Vineland School District serving thousands of Thanksgiving meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County and the Vineland School District are bringing a socially distant Thanksgiving to southern Kern County.

The groups will serve 2,000 hot Thanksgiving meals to residents in Lamont, Weedpatch and Arvin. The meals will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Sunset Middle School parking lot on Sunset Boulevard between Lamont and Arvin.

It’s a drive-thru style distribution where families will receive meals with Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, a dinner roll and dessert.

The meals will be served through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

