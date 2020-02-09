United Way of Kern County to offer free financial advice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local non-profit is offering free income tax services throughout Kern County, Sunday. United Way of Kern County will be hosting a Financial Awareness Day event to kick off tax season.

The non-profit will host the event at the Mercado Latino located at 2105 Edison Highway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include financial workshops, music, info booths, E-bus and more.

United Way said services are open to all and can schedule an appointment by calling 661-834-1820.

There will be volunteer income tax assistants, who are trained and passed certification tests by the IRS, assisting at all United Way of Kern County VITA sites including at the event Sunday.

What to bring with you: