United Way of Kern County to host nonprofit conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County on Tuesday is hosting a professional development conference for members and directors of nonprofit organizations.

The 30th Annual Professional Development Conference will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. Brandon Leake, winner of America’s Got Talent season 15, will be keynote speaker.

“For over a year, organizations and businesses in Kern County have had to evolve to keep up with the rapidly changing needs of the community,” Mari Perez-Dowling, president and CEO of United Way of Kern County, said in a news release. “We want to encourage open conversations around these changes and work together to utilize change in an impactful way.”

Click here for more information.