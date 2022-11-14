BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County is holding a Teddy Bear Drive and will host a 5K Run and Walk on Saturday to collect thousands of teddy bears.

The toys are used by law enforcement to help at incidents where children are present, and schools and other organizations give them to students as rewards or to calm them during a difficult time, according to a United Way release.

“Throughout our many programs, we have seen that not every child has the accessibility to toys,” Gabriel Adame of United Way said in the release. “The stuffed animals are meant to be given to the children in multiple situations such as being in a crisis, going through a hardship or to reward a child.”

The Teddy Bear Drive will last through Friday, and the run and walk will take place from 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Park at River Walk.