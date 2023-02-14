BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County will be bringing another installment of their “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” program to families of Shirley Lane Elementary School.

According to a United Way news release, “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” is a program that involves food, books and dental hygiene kits being distributed to low-income children and families. This program aims to tackle two of the largest issues in Kern County, low literacy rates and hunger.

The organization said that the program will see the UWKC send out free food boxes, books, dental hygiene kits and other resources to children aged zero to 13.

The distribution will be a drive-thru on Feb. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Shirley Lane Elementary School located at 6714 Shirley Lane.