Open book with the American flag on the table images. Read Across America Day Poster, March 2 (Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County will join millions of its counterparts nationwide to celebrate Read Across America Day.

According to a news release, Read Across America is an annual event that brings awareness to the community about the importance of literacy.

United Way of Kern County has to date distributed 30,000 books and counting to the local community through their annual partnership with Kern County schools.

Kern County’s Read Across America event will take place Thursday, March 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Edison Preschool at 1036 Vineland Road.