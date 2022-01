BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tax season kicked off Monday and United Way of Kern County is here to help with your filing needs.

United Way is now taking appointments for its VITA tax filing assistance program.

Trained and certified volunteer income tax assistants will be available at Kern County VITA sites to help you with tax filing. The program is free for those who qualify

Call United Way of Kern County at 661-834-1820 to get started.

Schedule online here.