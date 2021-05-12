United Way of Kern County offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In advance of Monday’s tax filing deadline, United Way of Kern County is offering free tax preparation assistance for low-income families.

The organization says it wants to ensure working families in the region apply for tax credits from the state. Trained volunteers will provide help at the United Way office at 5405 Stockdale Highway, Suite 200.

Assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.