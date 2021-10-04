United Way of Kern County offering free Lyft rides for COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County is partnering with Lyft to offer free rides for COVID-19 vaccines.

There are several requirements to be eligible for a free ride of up to $25, according to United Way. Those eligible have to wear face coverings, leave the front passenger seat empty and windows must be down when possible during the ride. To receive the discount code, you must have the Lyft app downloaded.

Eligibility requirements

Those with COVID-19 appointments or those going to a walk-up vaccination site

A person with no other transportation options available via Medicare and Medicaid.

You have to be 18 years of age or older

You have to live in an area where Lyft is available

If you are eligible for a free ride, call United Way of Kern County at 661-834-1830 to receive your free Lyft code.