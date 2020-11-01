United Way of Kern County hosts first Family Fall Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County was able to celebrate Halloween with local children at its first Family Fall Fest.

The group handed out a thousand bags filled with books to local kids. The bags also included crayons, activity books, hacky sacks, and of course, some candy. Children came dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes as prizes were given out for the best decorated vehicles.

“We know during this pandemic, a lot of families have been affected and we just want to bring back some fun and joy and smiles to the kids faces,” United Way education manager Rachel Hoetker said.

United Way of Kern County is fundraising to help promote education efforts around literacy. You can visit this website for more information.