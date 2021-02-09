United Way of Kern County hosting ‘Circle of Friends Celebration’ online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County announced it will host its “Circle of Friends Celebration” online on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The event highlights its programs and services, and honors those in the community who have helped, said a United Way press release. Four awards will be announced, for top volunteer, top individual donor, top corporate donor and top community partner for 2020.

The free event will take place at 6:15 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information and to register, visit friends.uwkern.org.