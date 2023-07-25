BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County will be hosting its 32nd annual “Community Professional Development Conference” on Wednesday, July 26.

The conference is scheduled for from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott, located at 801 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

This year’s conference theme is “Leading in Our Community Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” The United Way said the event will be an enriching experience with several workshops, exhibitor booths, networking sessions and featured speakers.

To learn more about the conference, the United Way and the services they provide, visit their website.