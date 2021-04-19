United Way of Kern County holding 7th annual ‘A Chocolate Affair’ fundraiser on April 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County is holding their 7th annual “A Chocolate Affair” fundraiser on April 22 featuring dine-in or curbside pick-up dinners and a live auction.

Proceeds from the event go to United Way’s Early Childhood Education and Literacy Program.

The dinner includes Luigi’s famous Tri-Tip dinner, red pasta, green salad, dinner rolls and a box of desserts from Todorovi Boutique Desserts.

Curbside pick-up will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Luigi’s Restaurant. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The live auction will be held virtually and will be displayed at the venue for those who chose to dine in. Guests will participate in the auction online.

For tickets and more information, visit uwkern.org/aca21.

Luigi’s Restaurant is located at 725 E. 19th St.