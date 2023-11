BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County announced its expansion this weekend, and with it, a name change.

The organization will now be known as the United Way of Central Eastern California, and announced it will now serve communities in Inyo, Mono, and Northern San Bernardino counties.

United Way is a nationwide non-profit that focuses primarily on early childhood literacy, as well as health and economic resiliency.

The local chapter celebrated its 60th anniversary this weekend.