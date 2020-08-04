United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner to distribute school supplies Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner are ensuring children in need have all the essentials to go back to school. They are hosting a drive-up event where they will distribute 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, dental hygiene kits and snacks. Immunizations will also be available for children that still need their required shots before starting school.

The following will be provided at the event:

backpacks filled with school supplies

immunizations

dental hygiene kits

food and snacks

face masks

They will be distributing the supplies on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Blessing Corner. School-age children will need to be present to receive the school supplies.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave.