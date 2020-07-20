United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner team up for school supply drive happening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner have teamed up to provide 3,000 backpacks with school supplies for children in need. The local non-profit is asking for your help to make sure they have enough supplies. They will be collecting items on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the United Way office. It will be a drive-up event.

Supplies Needed:

  • Backpacks
  • Notebooks
  • Pens and Pencils
  • Markers
  • Color pencils
  • 24-count crayons
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Mouthwash
  • Deodorant

You can also donate online here.

The United Way office is located at 5405 Stockdale Hwy.

