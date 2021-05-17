United way lends a hand to last-minute tax filers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While today is the deadline to file your taxes, you don’t have to scramble to finish the paperwork on your own. There are resources available to help you hit the deadline, but you have to act fast. The United Way of Kern County is offering resources to lend a hand to last-minute tax filers at its office on Stockdale Highway near California Avenue. You just need to bring information like your ID and social security card, plus tax documents like W-2 forms.

“We have them drop that off here with us. We work on the return here with what they’ve provided,” said Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager at the United Way of Kern County. “And then we give them a call once they’re ready. So they can return to review, sign, and then we take care of the rest.”

The government uses your tax info to determine whether you’ll get a stimulus check from the state or other tax credits. Families making up to$75,000 per year can get direct payments, and you could receive more money if you have young children. You can even get payments if you file for a tax extension, just visit IRS.gov for more information.

“If you’re a family if you have young children under the age of six and you make under $30,000, you should be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per child that you claim on your tax return,” said Perez.

Experts say it’s important to file and pay your taxes on time to avoid paying interest and late fees. If you can’t pay it all at once, you can make a plan by picking up the phone.

Sherod Waite: “Pay what you can pay, and then you can contact the IRS and you can work out a payment schedule that can help you avoid some of those penalties and some of those interest charges,” said Sherod Waite, Financial Advisor and Co-Owner of Moneywise.

If you want help filing your taxes before the deadline, you can visit the Kern County United Way office on Stockdale Highway until 8 tonight. However, the United Way helps families file taxes year round.