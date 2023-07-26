BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County hosted its 32nd Annual Community Professional Development Conference Wednesday.

This year’s conference theme was Leading in Our Community Through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to officials.

Officials with the United Way say the event underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every voice is celebrated and heard.

Wednesday’s conference included multiple workshops, exhibitor booths, networking sessions and distinguished speakers.

For over three decades, the United Way of Kern County has dedicated itself to providing professional development opportunities through this annual conference, empowering attendees to better support the communities they serve.

“It’s really a conference to have all of our professionals in our community to come get some development and as professionals grow professionally as an individual and take their learnings in the community to their workplace and even their home,” Daisy Calso with the United Way of Kern County said.