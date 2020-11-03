United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day announce 3rd annual ‘Operation Lights of Thanks’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Association will hold their third annual “Lights of Thanks” on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The event is taking place at Historic Union Cemetery at 4 p.m. The organization said they desperately need donations of votive candles. Those who wish to donate can drop off the candles or have them shipped to the Historic Union Cemetery at 730 Potomac Avenue.

Votive candles are placed in front of veterans headstones as a way to give thanks.