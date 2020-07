DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Residents in Delano are calling for the end of violence in their city at vigil Sunday evening.

In 2020, eight people have been killed in shootings in Delano. Police Chief Robert Nevarez blames the violence on gangs.

Pastor David Vivas and Delano Councilemember Joe Aguirre invited the families of crime victims to join them with photos of their loved one at a rally at CIty Hall to call for an end to the violence.

The vigil begins Sunday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at 1015 11th Ave.