KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — As Día de Los Muertos celebrations continue, the United Farm Workers union is observing Nov. 1 to honor those who served in the fields across California.

The César E. Chávez National Monument has its altar ready to honor the legacies of César Chávez, Helen Chavez, Martin Luther King, Jr. and other community members whose altars and offerings were brought by their families.

The altars feature the traditional marigold flower, three steps to represent heaven, earth and the underworld, and candles to guide passed relatives back to the altar. The public is invited to come see the altars at the Monument’s Visitor Center.

The César E. Chávez National Monument is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Rd. in Keene.