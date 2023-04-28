BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The union representing a former Vons courtesy clerk who was fired after he was assaulted while on the job said it is appealing his termination.

The United Food and Commercial Workers 8 Golden State President Jacques Loveall has released a statement on the firing of the Austin Sherrell, a former Vons courtesy clerk in southwest Bakersfield.

Loveall said in a statement to 17 News, “Our initial findings are that Mr. Sherrell’s termination was unwarranted.”

“Our Union is, as always, focused on fair treatment of our members according to rules laid down in their Union-negotiated contracts. These rules establish a grievance process which guarantees representation by Mr. Sherrell’s UFCW 8 District Union Representative, who will stand with him every step of the way to ensure his rights are respected fully.

UFCW 8-Golden State represents tens of thousands of members in supermarkets, drug stores, food processing plants, wineries, distilleries, cannabis facilities, medical offices and other workplaces between the Oregon border and the Bakersfield region.”

Sherrell, 23, was terminated from his position after a string of bad luck with shoplifters.

The latest incident happened on April 1, two female customers told Sherrell they were being harassed by a man in the store who may have been under the influence.

He then tried to summon his manager and store security officer, but according to Sherrell, stood by and watched the assailant turned on Sherrell.

After the assault, he attempted to take time off and applied for worker’s compensation. The time off was granted, but when he returned his hours had been cut. Then he was terminated.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Sherrell make ends meet while he gets back on his feet.