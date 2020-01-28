Union Pacific cleaning up railways in Bakersfield today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Union Pacific began a cleanup operation today in Bakersfield in an attempt to remove blight from its railways in town.

The operation started between the Chester Avenue overpass where H Street dead-ends and will end at Edison Highway. The goal of the effort is to reduce blight and illegal activity around the railways as well as improve public safety.

“UP owns and operates a number of miles of railroad right of way in the City of Bakersfield, and due to its location and nature, the UP right of way experiences trespassing, unlawful encampments, dumping, graffiti and other illegal activities by third parties from time to time, despite UP’s efforts to protect against these activities,” the company said in a news release.

The county has agreed to waive gate fees at its landfill for Union Pacific to drop off debris it collects from the cleanup operation, the city said.