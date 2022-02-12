Union Carpenters Local 661 build ramp for Bakersfield man’s home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteer Union Carpenters Local 661 helped make life a little easier for a Bakersfield man today.

On Saturday, they partnered with Rebuilding Kern County helping a resident who needed help with a wheelchair ramp for his home.

Alfredo Diaz-Martinez goes to college by day and works as a janitor at night. He recently purchased a home for himself, his 10-year-old sister and his mother and father.

But Alfredo’s father is disabled and needs the ramp to get in and out of their new home in northeast Bakersfield.

The volunteer carpenters’ work wasn’t done after building the ramp. They then went to help a veteran whose home had fallen in disrepair and was unable to work himself.