Emergency crews treating a person following a collision on Union Avenue near East 9th Street on May 10, 2023. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened on Union Avenue near East 8th Street Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Union Avenue, according to the BPD.

Investigators say the patrol car was travelling southbound on Union Avenue when it struck a man crossing the roadway from the center median outside the crosswalk.

Officials took the man to a local hospital for treatment of moderate-to-major injuries. Traffic on southbound Union Avenue near California Avenue will be impacted to allow for investigation to continue.

Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.