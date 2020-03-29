Uniformed troops spotted in Central Bakersfield, but not for operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several buses with uniformed service members were seen in a Central Bakersfield parking lot Saturday evening, but it appears they didn’t stick around for long.



The troops were seen getting onto buses at the Barnes and Noble parking lot at 4001 California Ave. at around 8 p.m.

17 News received several calls about the activity, at first believing the troops were from the California National Guard, so we looked into it.



First, we reached out to the California National Guard and spokesperson Col. Jonathan Shiroma. He said there are currently no operations in Bakersfield, and that it’s possible those troops could be heading out for training. He could not immediately provide that information.

One of the troops on the bus told 17 News, they were just in town for a bite to eat and then heading home. Another of them reached out later Saturday night and said they were stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington and were in California for training.

It wasn’t immediately known which part of the state they were heading from.

17 News reached out to officials at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, but have not heard back to confirm the troops were from there.