Unforgettable Croatia: Game of Thrones trip competition

If you can guess the ending in the final series of Game of Thrones, you could win a trip to Croatia.

Unforgettable Croatia, a luxury tour operator, is offering a one seven-night Game of Thrones tour for two to the person who can guess the final outcome of the show.

The tour will take you to the filming locations across Split and Dubrovnik.

The visuals of Croatia are fill the background for Game of Thrones, including Kings' Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverlands.

The winner will recieve:

Three nights in Split and 4 Nights in Dubrovnik

Five star hotel accomodation in all destinations with breakfast included

Game of Thrones filming locations tour in both Split and Dubrovnik, with English- speaking expert guide

Speed boat trip to visit the idyllic islands of Hvar and Vis

Private transfers

*International flights are not included. The prize is available in October 2019. Please see full T&Cs below before entering.*

To learn more about your chance to win and enter, visit https://unforgettablecroatia.com/game-of-thrones-competition

